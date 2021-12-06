Another virus death reported in Warren County

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported another death in a COVID-19 case.

The individual was in their 70s and lived at home prior to contracting the virus and dying in the hospital. The person was not vaccinated, according to the report.

Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

The county reported 26 new COVID cases Monday and 12 recoveries.

Hospitalizations have gone down since the last report on Sunday, making the number of patients 18, with three individuals who are critically ill and the remainder experiencing moderate illness. Thirteen of the hospitalizations involve unvaccinated individuals, according to the news release.

Of the new cases reported, 12 of the cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,522 of the 45,120 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county's vaccine team said they administered 20 booster doses to homebound residents Monday.

Warren County continues to see some of the highest test positivity rates in the state, the report said. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is currently at 9.5%.

Health Services is currently monitoring 550 active cases, with 529 individuals experiencing mild illness. It was reported Sunday the total of residents under quarantine is now 776.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health has partnered with the Greenwich Central School District to offer another #Vaxtoschool event according to a press release on Monday.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenwich Primary School gym/cafeteria.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for ages 5-17. Registration and parent supervision is required. Registration can be completed at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County Department of Public Health reported 1,238 active cases on Monday, which is 197 more than Friday. According to statewide COVID-19 data, Saratoga County recorded 199 new positive cases Friday.

The county reported an increase in hospitalizations, bringing the current number to 62.

Of the active cases, 559 individuals have been fully vaccinated while the remain 679 are not vaccinated. Public Health reported 4,505 breakthrough cases as of Monday.

Currently, 73.2% of Saratoga County residents have received the complete vaccine series.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 7.2%.

