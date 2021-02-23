Another vaccine-resistant case found in Nassau County

A second case of the South African COVID variant has been found in Nassau County, the same county where the first case was found, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The South African variant is somewhat resistant to current coronavirus vaccines. Moderna is developing a booster shot to fight the variant.

In addition, a more contagious but not vaccine-resistant variant first found in the United Kingdom is continuing to spread, with seven more cases found in Saratoga County. State labs identified a total of 18 new cases of the UK variant Tuesday.

Washington County death

The state also reported a COVID-related death in Washington County from Monday, which the county did not include in its daily report.

Centers Health Care has stopped reporting deaths on its nursing home websites, which it was doing earlier in the outbreaks this year. On Feb. 10, Centers directed the news media to get any death information from the state Department of Health from then on because staff members were too busy with vaccine rollout.

Washington County Health Services complained that Centers was also no longer informing the county directly. But Washington Center Administrator Brooke Daley said the county should be informed by the state.