Another vaccine-resistant case found in Nassau County

A second case of the South African COVID variant has been found in Nassau County, the same county where the first case was found, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
The South African variant is somewhat resistant to current coronavirus vaccines. Moderna is developing a booster shot to fight the variant.
In addition, a more contagious but not vaccine-resistant variant first found in the United Kingdom is continuing to spread, with seven more cases found in Saratoga County. State labs identified a total of 18 new cases of the UK variant Tuesday.
Washington County death
The state also reported a COVID-related death in Washington County from Monday, which the county did not include in its daily report.
Centers Health Care has stopped reporting deaths on its nursing home websites, which it was doing earlier in the outbreaks this year. On Feb. 10, Centers directed the news media to get any death information from the state Department of Health from then on because staff members were too busy with vaccine rollout.
Washington County Health Services complained that Centers was also no longer informing the county directly. But Washington Center Administrator Brooke Daley said the county should be informed by the state.
"We currently report data daily to the state via the DOH Health Commerce System and a daily phone call with the DOH. We don’t need another regulatory body to have to report to," she said in an email. "However, Washington County reviews the Department of Health website daily for new cases. If they see a new case, they call the nursing home for verification."
Fort Hudson, a non-Centers nursing home in Fort Edward, reported on its website that it has no cases among its residents.
Prison update
There were six more cases since Thursday at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann, but many more inmates recovered. There are now 16 people ill and a total of 147 cases since the pandemic began. At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, one more inmate tested positive and one recovered. There are now two inmates ill, for a total of 26 cases since last March.
School cases
Granville Central School District reported a case, but offered no details. The district does not plan to switch to virtual learning.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 2,643 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 13 recoveries, for a total of 2,495 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 82 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized. That’s the same number of patients as Monday. They are moderately ill, as are three people who are not hospitalized.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 2,030 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and eight recoveries, for a total of 1,910 recoveries. There are 84 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized, which is an increase of one since Monday. The county continued to report 36 deaths, although the state reported the 37th death in the county Tuesday.
- Saratoga County did not report as of 7:30 p.m.
- Essex County reported three new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, down from 10 on Monday. One patient is in intensive care and three patients are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, the same as on Monday.
On Monday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 174 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.9%, which kept the weekly average at 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 6.8%, which increased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 7.7%, which kept the weekly average at 3.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4%, which increased the weekly average to 2.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 11.1%, which increased the weekly average to 3.8%.
- Statewide, 6,654 people tested positive for the virus, for a decreased positive test rate of 4.23%. A total of 5,977 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Monday and 86 people died.
