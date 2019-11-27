FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man who was caught in a sex sting last summer is headed to prison for 18 months, the third of seven suspects in the case to plead guilty.
Cimarron J. Manney, 45, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal sexual act for his July arrest in connection with an undercover police operation that targeted would-be pedophiles.
He was one of seven men charged after they responded to an online classified advertisement for a sexual encounter, and traveled to a location in Hudson Falls to meet with who they thought would be a girl under the age of 15 for a sexual encounter.
They were instead met by officers from a number of police agencies who charged them with a variety of felonies for attempting to have sex with a child.
Manney was the third to plead guilty, and receive an 18-month state prison term to be followed by 10 years on parole. They will all have to register as sex offenders upon their release from prison.
Charges are still pending against the four other suspects.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson Falls Police, State Police and the FBI took part in the operation, which was one of several similar ones done in the region in recent years.
