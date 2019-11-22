FORT EDWARD -- A second man who was arrested in a July underage sex sting in Washington County is headed to state prison after pleading guilty to a felony.
Arron Sowle, 37, of Gloversville, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree rape for his actions when local, state and federal law enforcement officers set up a sting in Hudson Falls that targeted would-be pedophiles.
Sowle agreed to a plea deal that includes an 18-month state prison term to be followed by 10 years on parole when he is sentenced Dec. 11 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan. He is free pending sentencing.
Seven men from around the region responded to online communications from undercover officers offering sexual encounters with a girl younger than 15.
All seven traveled to a location in Hudson Falls where police waited with the intention of having sex with the teen, police said.
One of the other suspects, David W. Smaus, 33, of Clifton Park, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree rape, a felony, earlier this fall, and faces the same sentence as Sowle.
Charges are still pending against the other five. They face are punishable by up to 4 years in state prison on each felony charge if convicted.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson Falls Police, State Police and the FBI took part in the operation, which was similar to others done by agencies in Warren County and other counties in the region over the past two years.
