Another round of snow, ice expected tonight, tomorrow

Forget March, February is the month that is coming in like a lion this year.

The third winter storm in less than a week will move into upstate New York later tonight, bringing with it freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow at times.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Glens Falls area from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday, with 3 to 4 inches of snow and a light accumulation of ice expected. Areas to the north will likely see more accumulation.

What could be the coldest weather of winter will follow the storm, with lows pushing 20 below zero in parts of the region Friday. No significant storms are expected until early next week though.

