Another round of snow expected in the Adirondacks overnight
The Adirondacks will receive several inches of snow overnight into Monday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Essex County.

 National Weather Service

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Essex County starting Sunday evening continuing through late Monday morning as another round of wet weather moves takes hold of the region.

Precipitation will vary depending on elevation with portion of the Adirondacks expected to review 2 to 6 inches of wet snow. 

Lower elevations will mainly see rain that may change over to wet snow for a period of time overnight. Less than an inch of snow is anticipated in the Glens Falls region.

The winter weather advisory for Essex County is in effect starting at 6 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday.

Rain will be widespread starting Sunday afternoon, transition to snow, then turn into a mix of rain and snow by mid-Monday morning.

The wet snow may cause isolated power outages and cause slippery road conditions across higher terrain.

The seven-day outlook includes more rain by midweek with high temperatures in the 50s.

For a complete look at the forecast visit poststar.com/weather.

