A winter weather advisory has been issued for early Monday as snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to foul roads for the morning commute.
The advisory is in for southern Warren and Washington counties and all of Saratoga County from 1 a.m. to noon Monday. Areas to the north will likely get less accumulation, but roads there will likely be slippery as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Precipitation will turn to rain for the second half of Monday, with snow and freezing rain showers continuing into early Tuesday.
More moderate temperatures expected for the bulk of the work week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.