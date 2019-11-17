{{featured_button_text}}

A winter weather advisory has been issued for early Monday as snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to foul roads for the morning commute.

The advisory is in for southern Warren and Washington counties and all of Saratoga County from 1 a.m. to noon Monday. Areas to the north will likely get less accumulation, but roads there will likely be slippery as well.

Precipitation will turn to rain for the second half of Monday, with snow and freezing rain showers continuing into early Tuesday.

More moderate temperatures expected for the bulk of the work week.

