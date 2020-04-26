Another nursing home resident dies in Warren County

A ninth Warren County resident has died from coronavirus, the county reported Sunday afternoon.
The resident had been a nursing resident in southern Warren County before being hospitalized, according to a press release. Warren County did not release the name of the nursing home.
The person was in critical condition Saturday, showing how serious those cases can be. Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that about 80% of the patients places on ventilators die. Patients are ventilators are generally considered to be in critical condition.
This was at least the fifth nursing home resident to die. A resident of an assisted living home also died of the virus, and two others died at the hospital without being nursing home residents. One person died at home.
As the seriousness of the virus has become more clear, people came out in socially distanced droves to pick up free masks Sunday. Washington County giving out 8,000 packets of washable cloth masks, officials said.
They have more and they will arrange to distribute them to anyone else who is need. People should send an email to publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov with their name, phone number, email address and the number of masks they need. Public Safety will try to respond within 24 hours and coordinate pickup during business hours at the Municipal Center.
The number of cases locally is rising quickly as nursing homes respond to a state directive. They are being required to tell the state their number of cases, and the state is passing that information to each county Public Health office. Washington County saw an increase of 20 cases Sunday, likely mostly nursing home residents, said county Attorney Roger Wickes”
“I think some of the nursing homes are coming online. They weren’t reporting to us before,” he said. “Even though they aren’t out walking around, it’s important to get a look at the county as a whole.”
On Sunday:
- Warren County reported six more people tested positive, for a total of 127 confirmed cases. Six people are hospitalized and three are in critical condition.
- Washington County reported 20 more confirmed cases, for a total of 127 people testing positive. Two are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 11 more confirmed cases, for a total of 327 people testing positive. Seven of them are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no change from Saturday, with 41 cases. No one is hospitalized. Of the 10 inmates who tested positive, three have now recovered.
Saratoga and Glens Falls hospitals did not report their census over the weekend.
Statewide, there are 12,819 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
“The descent continues,” Cuomo said during Sunday’s press conference. “We are now back to where we were on March 31 before we started this dramatic increase in cases.”
In the previous 24 hours, he said, there were 1,087 new cases.
“That would normally be bad news. It’s only good news compared to where we were,” he said.
On Saturday, 367 people died of the virus. While that’s half as many as the number of people who died daily at the height of the pandemic, Cuomo did not minimize the losses.
“That’s 367 families,” he said.
He is now focusing on plans to reopen, starting with upstate New York. If the hospitalization rate goes down for 14 days in a row, he wants to reopen construction and manufacturing first. Then he plans to wait two weeks to watch for signs of a spike in infections before opening businesses in Phase 2.
Businesses and schools are now making plans for reopening with social distancing. State officials are reviewing plans and will determine which individual locations can open based on the importance of their services and how safe they can be.”
“We need them to be creative and think outside the box,” he said.
But very popular businesses will have to wait.
“You can’t do anything in any region that would increase the number of visitors to that region,” he said.
That means places like Great Escape would not be allowed to reopen in Phase 2.
He did not make any promises about schools. But he acknowledged that “full scale” business reopening can’t occur unless schools reopen.
He urged caution during the reopening. That means masks, frequent disinfection of high-touch areas, people working from home as much as possible, and social distancing.
“As long as we act prudently going forward, the worst should be over,” he said.
