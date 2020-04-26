Another nursing home resident dies in Warren County

“The descent continues,” Cuomo said during Sunday’s press conference. “We are now back to where we were on March 31 before we started this dramatic increase in cases.”

In the previous 24 hours, he said, there were 1,087 new cases.

“That would normally be bad news. It’s only good news compared to where we were,” he said.

On Saturday, 367 people died of the virus. While that’s half as many as the number of people who died daily at the height of the pandemic, Cuomo did not minimize the losses.

“That’s 367 families,” he said.

He is now focusing on plans to reopen, starting with upstate New York. If the hospitalization rate goes down for 14 days in a row, he wants to reopen construction and manufacturing first. Then he plans to wait two weeks to watch for signs of a spike in infections before opening businesses in Phase 2.

Businesses and schools are now making plans for reopening with social distancing. State officials are reviewing plans and will determine which individual locations can open based on the importance of their services and how safe they can be.”

“We need them to be creative and think outside the box,” he said.