Another local nursing home resident dies of COVID

Another nursing home resident died of coronavirus in Warren County, Health Services reported Tuesday.

The person was in their 80s and died at their nursing home.

Health Services also put out a plea for people to curtail Super Bowl parties Sunday.

“Holiday gatherings played a large part in the surge that led to 18 COVID-19 deaths in Warren County in January, and there is concern that Super Bowl parties could cause another spike,” spokesman Don Lehman wrote in the county’s daily COVID report. “Warren County Health Services asks that our local football fans avoid indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household.”

County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber expressed grief about the most recent loss.

“There never comes a time that it’s not difficult to share sad news with our community. Today we have lost yet again another friend and neighbor during this pandemic,” she said in a statement.

But unlike other reasons for a loss of life this year, there is a vaccine to stop this virus and precautions people can take in the meantime, she said.