Another local nursing home resident dies of COVID

Another nursing home resident died of coronavirus in Warren County, Health Services reported Tuesday.
The person was in their 80s and died at their nursing home.
Health Services also put out a plea for people to curtail Super Bowl parties Sunday.
“Holiday gatherings played a large part in the surge that led to 18 COVID-19 deaths in Warren County in January, and there is concern that Super Bowl parties could cause another spike,” spokesman Don Lehman wrote in the county’s daily COVID report. “Warren County Health Services asks that our local football fans avoid indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household.”
County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber expressed grief about the most recent loss.
“There never comes a time that it’s not difficult to share sad news with our community. Today we have lost yet again another friend and neighbor during this pandemic,” she said in a statement.
But unlike other reasons for a loss of life this year, there is a vaccine to stop this virus and precautions people can take in the meantime, she said.
“Once again we ask for our community to remain vigilant, patient and united as we join this fight to end this pandemic,” she said.
Vaccine update
Washington County will open registrations at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a vaccine clinic to be held later this week. The county has received 200 doses for essential personnel. None of the doses can go to the elderly unless they also qualify under the essential personnel category. That includes emergency responders and caregivers.
Those interested can sign up at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus, beginning at 9 a.m. It is likely to fill quickly.
Prison update
There are now 13 inmates ill at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, up from 10 last week, for a total of 79 inmates testing positive since March. There is one inmate still ill at Washington Correctional Facility, the other state prison in Fort Ann, for a total of 22 inmates who have tested positive there.
School cases
- Shenendehowa Central School District will begin randomly testing students and staff for coronavirus this week. The district was able to get designated as a "limited service laboratory" so that it can request rapid tests from the state and perform random testing in-house.
- Indian Lake Central School reported one more case, but everyone tested Monday in the testing clinic was negative. The district is “on track” to reopen buildings on Thursday.
- Glens Falls City School District reported that on Monday two people at Kensington Road Elementary School and one person at the middle school tested positive. Another person at the middle school tested positive Tuesday.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 21 new cases, for a total of 2,368 confirmed case since March, and 30 recoveries, for a total of 2,087 recoveries among those with confirmed cases. There are 223 people currently ill, and 13 are hospitalized, three more than Monday. All are moderately ill, as is one person who is not hospitalized. Of the new cases, 20 people caught the virus from exposure in the community, and one person caught it at a nursing home.
- Washington County reported Monday’s statistics. There were 31 new cases, for a total of 1,702 confirmed cases since March, and 21 recoveries, for a total of 1,552 recoveries. There were 125 people ill, and six were hospitalized, the same number as Sunday. The county is still not reporting deaths from Slate Valley Center and Washington Center, but both nursing homes reported no new deaths Tuesday.
- Essex County reported one death, for a total of 21 since the pandemic began, and 14 new cases.
- Saratoga County reported one death, for a total of 121 deaths since March.
- The county also reported 53 new cases, for a total of 10,657 confirmed cases since March. There were 51 recoveries, for a total of 6,531 recoveries. There are 4,005 people currently ill and 58 are hospitalized, 12 fewer than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one village of Corinth resident, eight Moreau residents (for a total of 213) and one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of 45).
- Still ill: 54 town of Corinth residents, 44 village of Corinth residents, 42 Hadley residents, 205 Moreau residents, 83 Northumberland residents, 49 town of Saratoga residents, 19 Schuylerville residents, 44 South Glens Falls residents, 19 Victory residents and 280 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: one town of Corinth resident, three Northumberland residents, one Schuylerville resident and two Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March (unchanged since last Wednesday): one in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 10 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Glens Falls Hospital did not report. The hospital had 30 coronavirus patients Monday. There were two people in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 34 coronavirus patients, up from 40 patients Monday.
For Monday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 253 new cases, for a positive test rate of 4.7%. That is an increase, but it helped bring the weekly average down to 4.7%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which reduced the weekly average to 3.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.7%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.4%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.2%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4%, which kept the weekly average at 3.6%.
- Statewide, 8.215 people tested positive, an increased positive test rate of 5.47%. There were 8,067 people hospitalized Monday with coronavirus and 146 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.