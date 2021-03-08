Another glamping business eyes Warren County Fairgrounds

WARRENSBURG — Glamping could be making a return to the Warren County Fairgrounds.

The county is negotiating a contract with Glamp Adk to use the 22-acre property along the Schroon River.

Adirondack Safari had offered upscale summer camping, known as glamping, from 2017 to 2019. The tents featured such accommodations as bedding, linens, pillows and decorative accents, as well as electricity for interior lighting and charging phones. It also provided a grill, fire pit, chairs, a picnic table and Tiki torches.

However, Adirondack Safari did not operate this past summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county terminated its contract with Adirondack Safari and sent out a request for proposals seeking ideas from people or businesses interested in leasing or renting the property, located off Schroon River Road.

Adirondack Safari co-founder Mark Matteo sold the company’s assets to Glamp Adk.

Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos told the Public Works Committee on March 4 that there was some interest from a couple of different groups on using the fairgrounds, but only Glamp Adk submitted a formal proposal.