Another glamping business eyes Warren County Fairgrounds

WARRENSBURG — Glamping could be making a return to the Warren County Fairgrounds.
The county is negotiating a contract with Glamp Adk to use the 22-acre property along the Schroon River.
Adirondack Safari had offered upscale summer camping, known as glamping, from 2017 to 2019. The tents featured such accommodations as bedding, linens, pillows and decorative accents, as well as electricity for interior lighting and charging phones. It also provided a grill, fire pit, chairs, a picnic table and Tiki torches.
However, Adirondack Safari did not operate this past summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county terminated its contract with Adirondack Safari and sent out a request for proposals seeking ideas from people or businesses interested in leasing or renting the property, located off Schroon River Road.
Adirondack Safari co-founder Mark Matteo sold the company’s assets to Glamp Adk.
Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos told the Public Works Committee on March 4 that there was some interest from a couple of different groups on using the fairgrounds, but only Glamp Adk submitted a formal proposal.
Hajos said the company is proposing roughly 50 camping sites on the property and want to use the western edge of the property for weddings. They would also like to use the 4-H youth barn for a farmers market once a week.
Hajos said the Glamp Adk would like to receive approval as soon as possible, so they can begin taking reservations.
He said the company started up as a mobile glamping outfit, where they would set up tents at events such as barn weddings, and the wedding party would stay in the tents.
It is a very good proposal. Hajos said he spoke with references provided by the company and they had good things to say.
“Everybody kind of gave them an A-plus,” he said. “They’re a great company to work with. They never had any issues.”
Committee members are going to sit down with Glamp Adk to negotiate a contract.
“This sounds like a win-win for the county,” said Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.
