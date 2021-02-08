Another death to COVID reported in Warren County

Warren County residents were asked to recognize their neighbors’ mourning Monday as yet another person died of coronavirus.
The person was in their 70s and died at a nursing home.
Warren County has lost 23 residents to COVID-19 over the past month.
“Today marks another morning that begins with a message of condolences to members of our community as we mourn a friend and neighbor because of COVID,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a statement.
“We recognize that there are visitation restrictions related to the coronavirus and sadly our friends and neighbors grieving their loss may not have been able to be with their loved one while they were ill or when they passed. It is important that as a community we recognize because of social distancing restrictions and safety issues associated with travel, many things that a grieving family would normally do aren’t possible right now. Please know that you are all in our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts.”
Washington County also reported a coronavirus-related death. The person was in their 80s. The county has now lost 34 residents to COVID-19.
Cancer patients
Next week, cancer patients can schedule a vaccine appointment, and they should do so, said Dr. Chris Mason, a clinical oncologist in the CR Wood Cancer Center in Glens Falls.
Most patients receiving cancer treatment can get the coronavirus vaccine, he said. Those who are about to start chemotherapy should get the vaccine right before their treatment starts. Others can also get it quickly, but they should talk to their physician, he said.
Doctors are urging cancer patients and their household contacts to get vaccinated because the virus is such a risk to them.
“Most patients receiving cancer directed therapy do not need to wait months to receive the vaccine,” he said.
Patients being treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy generally need to wait only “a few days,” to get it, he said, adding, “and immunotherapy requires no wait at all.”
Those getting biologic immunotherapy — which is often used for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia — may have to wait several months, he said, but that is rare.
“Most patients with cancer can be scheduled to receive the vaccine just prior to a treatment,” he said.
School cases
Johnsburg Central School District, which reported a case Saturday, reported another case Monday. The earlier case involved a person who was in the elementary portion of the building. The new case is a person who was in the middle school Monday morning, but followed all precautions. No one is being quarantined, other than the person who is ill.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported two cases: a person who was last in Queensbury Elementary School on Feb. 1, and a person who was last in the high school on Feb. 4.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported three cases: a person who was last in Moreau Elementary School on Feb. 3, a person who was last in South Glens Falls High School on Feb. 4 and a district-wide staff member who was last in the district on Friday.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 2,475 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 22 recoveries, for a total of 2,236 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are currently 177 people ill, and three are hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday. All three patients, and one person who is not hospitalized, are moderately ill. Of the new cases, 14 people caught the virus from exposures in the community, and one person caught the virus at a nursing home.
- Washington County reported 21 new cases, for a total of 1,853 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 15 recoveries, for a total of 1,695 recoveries. There are 124 people currently ill and seven are hospitalized, the same number as Sunday.
- Saratoga County reported four deaths since Thursday, for a total of 129 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
- The county also reported 272 new cases since Thursday, for a total of 11,067 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There were 491 recoveries, for a total of 7.129 recoveries. There are 3,809 people currently ill and 49 are hospitalized, 14 fewer than Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: five Moreau residents (for a total of 221), one Northumberland resident (for a total of 81) and one Victory resident (for a total of 20).
- Still ill: 53 town of Corinth residents, 40 village of Corinth residents, 43 Hadley residents, 216 Moreau residents, 80 Northumberland residents, 48 town of Saratoga residents, 19 Schuylerville residents, 46 South Glens Falls residents, 19 Victory residents and 280 Wilton residents. Recovered: one town of Corinth resident, five village of Corinth residents, one Schuylerville resident and six Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March: one in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Essex County reported 28 new cases, 18 of which are in North Elba. The health department said it had identified a cluster in Lake Placid, but that is was “well contained with very limited to no additional spread expected.”
- Saratoga Hospital reported 27 coronavirus patients, down from 31 patients Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 16 coronavirus patients, down from 23 patients at last report, last Wednesday. There are currently two people in intensive care, and six who are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 254 new cases, for a positive test rate of 3.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which kept the weekly average at 3.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 6.1%, which increased the weekly average to 4.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.5%.
- Statewide, 8,448 people tested positive for the virus, for an increased positive test rate of 4.28%. There were 7,716 people hospitalized with coronavirus on Sunday and 114 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.