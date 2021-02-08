Another death to COVID reported in Warren County

Most patients receiving cancer treatment can get the coronavirus vaccine, he said. Those who are about to start chemotherapy should get the vaccine right before their treatment starts. Others can also get it quickly, but they should talk to their physician, he said.

Doctors are urging cancer patients and their household contacts to get vaccinated because the virus is such a risk to them.

“Most patients receiving cancer directed therapy do not need to wait months to receive the vaccine,” he said.

Patients being treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy generally need to wait only “a few days,” to get it, he said, adding, “and immunotherapy requires no wait at all.”

Those getting biologic immunotherapy — which is often used for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia — may have to wait several months, he said, but that is rare.

“Most patients with cancer can be scheduled to receive the vaccine just prior to a treatment,” he said.

School cases