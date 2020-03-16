Another Clifton Park resident tests positive

A second adult in Clifton Park has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Saratoga County spokesman Ridge Harris said Monday.

That brings the county's number of confirmed cases to four.

Shenendehowa school officials also announced that Public Health had informed them that a staff member at Tesago Elementary School had tested positive. That was not the Clifton Park resident, but a resident of Albany County. The staff member had not been at work since Monday, March 9.

Last week, Public Health was scrambling to figure out where another Clifton Park adult had caught the virus. Harris said he did not know whether Pubic Health ever determined a cause. Both Clifton Park residents did not have any contact with the first two people to contract the virus. Those are a 57-year-old CVS pharmacist who worked on Main Street in Queensbury and a 52-year-old woman who traveled to Miami for a conference and came in contact with a Pennsylvania woman who tested positive.