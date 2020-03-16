Another Clifton Park resident tests positive

A second adult in Clifton Park has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Saratoga County spokesman Ridge Harris said Monday.
That brings the county's number of confirmed cases to four.
Shenendehowa school officials also announced that Public Health had informed them that a staff member at Tesago Elementary School had tested positive. That was not the Clifton Park resident, but a resident of Albany County. The staff member had not been at work since Monday, March 9.
Last week, Public Health was scrambling to figure out where another Clifton Park adult had caught the virus. Harris said he did not know whether Pubic Health ever determined a cause. Both Clifton Park residents did not have any contact with the first two people to contract the virus. Those are a 57-year-old CVS pharmacist who worked on Main Street in Queensbury and a 52-year-old woman who traveled to Miami for a conference and came in contact with a Pennsylvania woman who tested positive.
There is also no news on how the four patients are doing. For many people, the illness is mild to moderate. Initial symptoms are a fever and a dry cough. It can lead to trouble breathing and to pneumonia. About 14% of the patients in New York State have needed hospitalization, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. A smaller percentage of those patients will need to be placed on a ventilator for a couple weeks to save their lives - but there are limited hospital beds and even more limited ventilators in the state.
That's why state officials are so eager to slow the spread of the virus. If everyone gets sick at once, there won't be enough ventilators to help the most severe cases breathe, and more people will die. Avoiding contact with others and washing your hands before touching your face are key to slowing the spread. Saratoga County also started closing offices to reduce employees' contact and thus avoid spreading the illness.
Offices have been reduced to essential personnel only. All county office spaces have been disinfected. In addition, all Saratoga County DMV offices are now by appointment only. The County Clerk’s Office is also suspending passport services and public searching.
