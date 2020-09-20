Another caregiver catches COVID

Essex County also does not report publicly on weekends, but reported to the state that two people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 1.9%.

The Capital Region reported a total of 29 new cases Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.5%. Albany County had the highest number of new cases, with 10, a positive test rate of 0.9%.

On Saturday, Warren County was the only county in the region to go above the 1% goal for keeping the virus under control. The county’s positive test rate was 1.3%.

Statewide, 862 people tested positive Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available, a positive test rate of 0.86%.

There were 468 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday, and two people died.

SUNY Adirondack is reporting that in addition to an off-campus student testing positive, one other student is in mandatory quarantine and one is in a precautionary quarantine. Every student who lives on campus has tested negative for coronavirus, but the school must report the status of students who are attending classes virtually as well.

In K-12 school districts, no spread has been documented yet from cases in Queensbury and Hadley-Luzerne, according to Warren County Health Services. Washington County has not reported on whether there has been any spread from the case at Greenwich Elementary School.

