Another caregiver catches COVID

Taking care of people who have COVID continues to be a dangerous occupation, with another caregiver catching the virus Sunday, Warren County Health Services reported.
On Thursday, another caregiver in the county caught the virus, and on Saturday two nursing home workers tested positive.
However, only one person is seriously ill in the county. That person was hospitalized for a different illness and tested positive for COVID.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also asked New Yorkers to continue being cautious.
“Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers who came together and rose to the occasion like no other community," Cuomo said in a news release Sunday. "But this pandemic is far from over, and with flu season approaching it's especially critical we remain vigilant: wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance, and above all, stay New York Tough.”
Also on Sunday:
Warren County reported one new case and five recoveries, for a total of 331 confirmed cases and 283 recoveries from confirmed cases. Thirteen people are currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized with “moderate” illness.
Washington County did not report.
Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but reported to the state that eight people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 0.6%.
Essex County also does not report publicly on weekends, but reported to the state that two people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 1.9%.
The Capital Region reported a total of 29 new cases Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.5%. Albany County had the highest number of new cases, with 10, a positive test rate of 0.9%.
On Saturday, Warren County was the only county in the region to go above the 1% goal for keeping the virus under control. The county’s positive test rate was 1.3%.
Statewide, 862 people tested positive Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available, a positive test rate of 0.86%.
There were 468 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday, and two people died.
SUNY Adirondack is reporting that in addition to an off-campus student testing positive, one other student is in mandatory quarantine and one is in a precautionary quarantine. Every student who lives on campus has tested negative for coronavirus, but the school must report the status of students who are attending classes virtually as well.
In K-12 school districts, no spread has been documented yet from cases in Queensbury and Hadley-Luzerne, according to Warren County Health Services. Washington County has not reported on whether there has been any spread from the case at Greenwich Elementary School.
