Annual report: Glens Falls Fire Department had lower call volume in 2022

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Fire Department saw a small decrease in the number of calls received last year compared to the previous year, according to the annual 2022 fire report.

Chief James Schrammel said the report reflects a great deal of hard work put in by the department, both when handling calls and the downtime between them.

In 2022, GFFD serviced 56 fewer calls than 2021, a total of 3,345 fire and EMS calls.

For 2022, structure fires were down by eight calls totaling 18, while cooking and rubbish in building fires were down by three with a total of six calls, and vehicle fires were up by two, which totaled seven calls.

GFFD responded to 2,499 EMS calls, 164 fewer than 2021.

"We are in line with the nationwide numbers for fire versus EMS calls. The 75% (EMS calls) and 25% (fire calls) is the standard and our programs are built on having multidiscipline people," he said.

A growing concern Schrammel expressed was the number of people interested in taking exams to be a firefighter or paramedic. A new program will soon help with the retention rate of fire and EMS officials called the Firefighter Trainee Program.

"We require paramedics because of our high number of ambulance calls. ... We spoke with the county, we created a position called firefighter trainee," he said.

The position allows GFFD to hire EMTs that will be sent by the department to complete fire and paramedic training within a three-year period, starting when they are hired. The program is now in the process of hiring the first round of individuals who completed the program. Five are currently in the interviewing and hiring process.

"They come to work, they could be on ambulance, they could be on an engine, they could be on a ladder truck. Every day they could be performing another function of the department. But having that diversified personnel allows us to maintain those ambulances and run them efficiently so we can handle multiple calls," he said.

Staffing for the department is in a transitional period, according to Schrammel. With four retirements in 2022, six of the eight current line officers have less than a year's experience in their new position. Schrammel said this is due to the six coming into the department together at the same time.

"We now have younger officers that need to learn and adapt to their new jobs and that's sort of a learning curve, but we see that it kind of comes in waves," he said.

Overlapping and simultaneous calls were not uncommon in 2022 for the department. With having two ambulances equipped at the Broad Street building, GFFD's used 1995 ambulance that was purchased in 2011 is now on reserve.

"We have two front-line ambulances that are going 24/7 so we are handling simultaneous calls. There are other times that we rely on mutual aid," he said.

There were six more calls in 2022 than 2021 for mutual aid coverage in Glens Falls, totaling 24 calls. Schrammel said that mutual aid is only requested when call volumes are beyond what the department can handle.

"We had nearly over 600 overlapping incidents in the city," he said. "It's almost one in six calls that we get ... another call. So if a third EMS call comes in, that's when we request mutual aid. We've built our program to handle as many calls as possible."

As for the vehicles and equipment used to get to answer the calls, there will be a new ambulance added to the fleet sometime in February. There are increasing maintenance needs for the two oldest fire engines, accumulating over $30,000. Both engines were new at the times of purchase in 2009 and 1999.

"Engines should be replaced every 10 to 15 years, aerials every 15 to 20 years, and ambulances every five to seven, depending on the volume of calls and use of the apparatus," the report said.

Beyond vehicles, GFFD's buildings on Ridge and Broad streets are showing signs of age. With Ridge Street's station being made for fire safety in the late 1930s, the building now is "inadequate" for housing modern day equipment, according to the report.

"The apparatus bays were designed for the trucks of the 1920s and 1930s. Today's apparatus is much lager and heavier. This creates issues that have to be considered when purchasing fire equipment where the building dictates the maximum length, width and height of the apparatus that may be considered," the report said.

Schrammel added that the Broad Street station has an ambulance parked in the back bay to compensate for the lack of space indoors. The building was constructed in 1971 and was supposed to be a temporary location for the department at the time of construction.

No more than three vehicles can be housed at the Broad Street station.

"We started providing ambulance services about a week before 2010 and prior to that all we ran was fire calls. Our stations were built to handle a certain amount of equipment and apparatus, mainly to support fire operations," he said. "Once we got involved with EMS the stations had to adapt."

Schrammel has been with department for 32 years and said he doesn't believe a new station is anything he will see in his time as chief.

The oldest ambulance remains outside. Schrammel said that if the ambulance had a space to be stored inside, it would help the life expectancy of the aging vehicle.

"It's not the best-case scenario. Ultimately the vehicles kept outdoors would be much better placed inside," he said.

Schrammel added that the department is working with what it has, but a new facility could be something to consider in the future.

"There have been talks for years about a new facility and the idea of merging both locations has come up. The city being 4 square miles will need to be something that goes into assessment if they ever merge," he said. "We try to operate out of them as best we can because that's what we have. The cost of building a public safety building or a fire station would be considerably expensive and something that would have to be looked at."