Annual Queensbury holiday event moves to SUNY Adirondack

QUEENSBURY — The town of Queensbury will hold its annual Holiday Festival at the SUNY Adirondack campus this year. This will be the second year Candy Cane Lane will be held outdoors as a drive-thru-only experience.

Candy Cane Lane will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

“The event was wildly popular and surpassed our expectations,” said Craig Brown, the town's director of planning and zoning, of last year’s turnout.

In previous years, the festival has been held at the town offices on Bay Road, including the amended drive-thru version in 2020. The choice to change locations this year is in an attempt to allow for more accessibility and exposure, according to Brown.

Brown said the move to the larger location will allow for more contributions from sponsors of the event. Since the flyer has been circulated, “most, if not all” the local fire departments have been added to the list of participants.

“Each year, we have several local businesses and individuals that donate their time and efforts to make this event happen. We couldn’t do it without them,” he said.

Organizers are asking drivers to follow a designated route starting on Meadowbrook Road, then taking Haviland Road to the SUNY access road entrance to avoid traffic buildup on Bay Road. All other entrances to the campus will be closed.

As attendees drive through the campus, stops along the way will offer activities and goodies such as letters to Santa, coloring contest sheets, treats by Cool Beans, arts and crafts and balloon characters, to be concluded with a chance to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“We plan to go until the cars are all gone or we run out of goodies to give away,” Brown said.

