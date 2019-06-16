{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON — Harmful algal blooms, road salt, invasive species, public and private projects and other water quality topics will be covered at The Fund for Lake George's annual meeting.

It will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at The Sagamore Resort Conference Center in Bolton Landing. It is free and open to the public, but attendees must register at fundforlakegeorge.org/2019AnnualMeeting or by calling (518) 668-9700.

Jeff Killeen, chairman of The Fund for Lake George's board, said the meeting will be "fascinating and enlightening" for anyone who enjoys Lake George. 

Featured speakers include Sandra Postel, director of the Global Water Policy Project; John Kelly III, executive vice president of IBM; and Kathryn Flacke Muncil, chief executive officer of the Fort William Henry Corporation. 

Postel, who is an expert on freshwater stewardship, will discuss her experience and how Lake George compares to the rest of the world.

Kelly will provide an update on The Jefferson Project, a water-quality mapping and monitoring system, including a feature "to forecast future changes in the Lake's health and allow for effective preemptive actions." 

Finally, Muncil, who is also the chair of The Fund's Council of Business Advisors, will talk about how Lake George's health and the economy are related.

The Fund will also honor Shirley Ann Jackson, president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, for her work on The Jefferson Project, and the Town of Queensbury, for its work to protect the lake from stormwater runoff. 

The organization will end its meeting with the announcement of nearly $500,000 to projects that will help protect Lake George.

