Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Show set for Friday in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — To honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., a tribute show is planned for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Strand Theatre.

Admission fee is $10 per person, and food and refreshments will be available, according to singer Milayne Jackson, one of the volunteer organizers of the seventh annual event.

The evening will include music, speeches and presentations inspired by King's vision of social activism and equality.

This year, the show has a theme of "Honoring Our Veterans."

The program will feature a re-creation of the "I Have a Dream" speech, as recited by Travis Trucker.

Also, there will be a dance routine by Lucy Reid; a performance by The Veterans Chorus; an acknowledgement to state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who is retiring at the end of the year; and a speech by Kendall Hicks, who is a Bronze Star recipient and Army National Guard veteran who served for over 30 years. He is currently the exalted ruler of Frederick Allen Elks Lodge 609 in Saratoga Springs.

The Heavenly Echoes gospel group from Troy, accompanied by JV and The Cutters, will perform.