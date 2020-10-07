Annual Garlic Festival set for Friday in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — The 11th annual Garlic Festival sponsored by Warrensburg Beautification Inc. will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market.

This year, the event is dedicated to the memory of Richard Rugen, owner of Hope Valley Farm and inspiration for the first garlic festival.

More varieties than ever of certified organic and naturally grown garlic will be sold for planting and consumption.

Caldwell Country Farm will feature black garlic, a concentrated form of garlic that boosts the immune system and has many other health benefits, and limited quantities of garlic fudge.

Graden Talun Farm will offer unusual varieties of garlic.

Hope Valley Farm will demonstrate garlic tying, featuring a variety of garlic and their signature pickled garlic scapes and garlic pesto.

Northeast Corner Herb Farm will have dried herb blends and herbal braids.

Horticultural information and recipes will be provided by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County master gardeners and nutrition and healthy living educator Marybeth Mitcham.