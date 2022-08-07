Annual community event makes a robust comeback at Hyde Collection

GLENS FALLS — Community Day at The Hyde Collection has been an integral part of the museum's identity, and dates back to 1963 when the Hyde first opened.

"Mrs. Hyde regularly hosted ice cream socials and community events while the family lived on the property after it opened," Director of Development Kate Wilkins said Sunday.

The event made a comeback on Sunday after being canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also marked a concerted effort to reaffirm its place as a hidden gem in the region, Wilkins said.

The annual event, which typically takes place in August and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers a range of activities for families and their children, and also offers free admission to the museum's collection.

"The event is about opening the doors and welcoming everyone in — whether you've been here before or not — everyone is welcome," Wilkins said.

A docent tour ran in the early afternoon.

"The docent tours focus on both our permanent and special (collections) and are led by local volunteers educated through the Hyde docent training program," Wilkins said.

Currently, the abstract work of John Van Alstine is on exhibit from June until Sept. 18. The collection is curated by Caroline Welsh.

According to the Hyde website: "Van Alstine is a sculptor who works at the nexus of natural forces and the manmade, at the intersection between wild nature and technology."

Included in the day's events were art activities, offered at a long table right outside the front entrance, where live music was also provided by Kirsti Blow, who performed an array of covers ranging from Paul Simon to The Grateful Dead.

Sharyl Harrington, an employee of the museum, brought her grandson Mychael Terry to the event, where he was doing some arts and crafts. The two were the last people at the table.

"It was great to see the community come out. There were about over 300 people who showed up throughout the day," Harrington said.

Harrington said Terry is fond of educational and artistic activities.

The annual Hyde Gala, a fundraiser, is planned for Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

Sunday's Community Day event was planned by the Hyde Collection's curator of education and engagement, Katelyn Foley, who was not available for comment on Sunday.

"She has helped us return robust programming for visitors of all ages to the Hyde," Wilkins said, referring to the impact felt from the pandemic.