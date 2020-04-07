Animal shelters grappling with issues surrounding pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While many animal shelters have had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, Adirondack Save a Stray in Corinth is continuing to provide needed homes for pets.

Executive Director Meredith Fiel said she believes it is important to be there for these animals because other shelters in the state have closed and animals are being euthanized.

“We are trying to stay open on weekends and trying to help where we can,” she said.

Adoptions are being done by appointment only. Fiel said they are using top-of-the-line disinfectants recommended by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and cleaning after every appointment.

“We are also taking the preventative precautions by wearing masks and gowns,” she said.

The shelter is seeing fewer adoptions and is limiting the number of cats it takes in, Fiel added.

The shelter has about 20 cats at the shelter, when it usually has 70. The center was very busy before the COVID-19 shutdown, she said.

Fiel said she is worried that the kitten season is about to start.

“We’ve already got some mamas that are in the neighborhood that are waiting to come in,” she said.