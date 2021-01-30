Animal Planet Puppy Bowl filmed in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Lights! Camera! Puppies!
That was the scene inside Cool Insuring Arena this past fall as an Animal Planet video crew recorded this year’s installment of the network’s annual Puppy Bowl, which is slated to premiere on Super Bowl Sunday.
Seventy puppies from shelters throughout the Northeast were brought to Glens Falls in October and were given free rein to romp and tumble around the empty arena over a four-day period as a small, socially distanced crew worked to record the spectacle.
The event, now in its 17th year, parodies the day's big game and aims to encourage pet adoption.
“We were fortunate to get the event,” said Jeff Mead, the arena’s general manager.
The Puppy Bowl is typically filmed in Manhattan, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the network was forced to find a new location that would allow for greater social distancing.
Chad Rabinovitz, producing artistic director of the Adirondack Theater Festival who recently announced he will be stepping down in March, happened to know a producer for the show and pitched filming the event in Glens Falls, Mead said.
After the arena received permission from Warren County Public Health to host the event, a production crew made its way north to scope out the area, and eventually began setting up a film stage to begin shooting.
The arena was full of puppies (and a few cats that participated in the event's halftime show) for just four days, but the production team was in the city for a total of 10 days in order to set up and disassemble the stage and lighting rig, Mead said.
Cool Insuring Arena has been hit hard by the pandemic, which forced its doors closed last March, resulting in the cancellation of dozens of events, which typically bring scores of people into the downtown area.
The arena has furloughed most of its staff due to the extended closure.
But having the Puppy Bowl provided a much needed boost. After expenses, the arena netted around $25,000 from the event, Mead said.
A few part-time staffers, who haven't worked at the arena since its closure, were also brought back during filming.
The event also provided much needed business to local restaurants, which provided catering to the film crew throughout their stay.
"A lot of local restaurants got a lot of catering. They catered in lunch and dinner every day," Mead said.
Cool Insuring Arena is a certified studio through the state's Film Tax Credit program, which aims to attract film and television productions with millions in incentives.
Mead said the arena would welcome the opportunity to host another production crew, should one present itself.