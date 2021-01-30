Animal Planet Puppy Bowl filmed in Glens Falls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The arena was full of puppies (and a few cats that participated in the event's halftime show) for just four days, but the production team was in the city for a total of 10 days in order to set up and disassemble the stage and lighting rig, Mead said.

Cool Insuring Arena has been hit hard by the pandemic, which forced its doors closed last March, resulting in the cancellation of dozens of events, which typically bring scores of people into the downtown area.

The arena has furloughed most of its staff due to the extended closure.

But having the Puppy Bowl provided a much needed boost. After expenses, the arena netted around $25,000 from the event, Mead said.

A few part-time staffers, who haven't worked at the arena since its closure, were also brought back during filming.

The event also provided much needed business to local restaurants, which provided catering to the film crew throughout their stay.

"A lot of local restaurants got a lot of catering. They catered in lunch and dinner every day," Mead said.

Cool Insuring Arena is a certified studio through the state's Film Tax Credit program, which aims to attract film and television productions with millions in incentives.