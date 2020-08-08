Anglers are worried about overcrowding on the Batten Kill

Fishermen are being squeezed off the Batten Kill and are worried about overuse of the river in southern Washington County.
Doug Lyons, who owns a camp in Shushan, has been fishing the Batten Kill since 1977. He enjoys the fact that he can catch wild trout as well as wild brook trout.
But this summer has seen overcrowding on the river as visitors, with few other options due to the coronavirus pandemic, are partying, littering and overcrowding the river.
Partying visitors are trespassing along the Batten Kill and leaving garbage behind.
Two Washington County supervisors recently asked the Sheriff’s Office to intervene because of complaints about littering, garbage and trespassing on private property along the Batten Kill in Salem and Jackson.
Two tubing outfitters from Vermont are also running businesses along that stretch of river, but one of the owners, Tony DiDonna, co-owner of Big Big on the Battenkill Kayak and Tubing, has said his customers are not to blame.
A tubing business owner on the Batten Kill says his customers are not the ones leaving messes along the river.
But anglers are more worried about the environmental impact of overcrowding on the river, said Lyons, who said the Batten Kill is a wild natural resource that needs to be taken care of to sustain itself.
“It’s a unique river and sustaining itself through natural reproduction, something that not a lot of rivers in our area can do,” Lyons said.
Until the rains this week, Washington County was under a drought watch, and the river was particularly low. Increased traffic on a low river can drive out trout habitats, he said.
Trout are stressed when the water temperature is over 70 degrees, he added.
“Anglers will typically stop fishing when a river gets to be 70 degrees,” Lyons said.
But the visitors don’t stop using the river for recreation.
“They have a potential impact to really harm the resource,” Lyons said. “To me that’s an equally if not more critical situation.”
Fishermen pay license fees and angling groups have poured tens of thousands of dollars into restoration projects, Lyons said, and yet, the anglers are being pushed out.
“We’re putting a lot of money into the river,” Lyons said. “It benefits not just fishermen, it benefits everybody. We see it’s harder and harder to find space on the river to fish.”
Trout Unlimited is currently moving forward with a two-year project launched in January to improve trout habitat on the Batten Kill.
The Trout Unlimited Battenkill Home Rivers Initiative is starting its first restoration project next week on the Batten Kill, a restoration program that carried a start-up cost of $160,000. The program is designed to conserve, protect, and restore the Batten Kill’s fishery and watershed.
Project Coordinator Jacob Fetterman said overuse of the river warms the river and stresses the fish population.
“I’m never going to say that someone shouldn’t do that they want to do,” Fetterman said. “I think that we all really just need to find a way to manage it and use it responsibly.”
