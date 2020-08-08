Anglers are worried about overcrowding on the Batten Kill

Fishermen are being squeezed off the Batten Kill and are worried about overuse of the river in southern Washington County.

Doug Lyons, who owns a camp in Shushan, has been fishing the Batten Kill since 1977. He enjoys the fact that he can catch wild trout as well as wild brook trout.

But this summer has seen overcrowding on the river as visitors, with few other options due to the coronavirus pandemic, are partying, littering and overcrowding the river.

+2 Frustrated with Batten Kill partying, supervisors appeal to sheriff Partying visitors are trespassing along the Batten Kill and leaving garbage behind.

Two Washington County supervisors recently asked the Sheriff’s Office to intervene because of complaints about littering, garbage and trespassing on private property along the Batten Kill in Salem and Jackson.

Two tubing outfitters from Vermont are also running businesses along that stretch of river, but one of the owners, Tony DiDonna, co-owner of Big Big on the Battenkill Kayak and Tubing, has said his customers are not to blame.

Batten Kill business owner says he's not the slob A tubing business owner on the Batten Kill says his customers are not the ones leaving messes along the river.

But anglers are more worried about the environmental impact of overcrowding on the river, said Lyons, who said the Batten Kill is a wild natural resource that needs to be taken care of to sustain itself.

“It’s a unique river and sustaining itself through natural reproduction, something that not a lot of rivers in our area can do,” Lyons said.