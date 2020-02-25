AngioDynamics sees bright future treating pancreatic cancer

But AngioDynamics officials argued that it would be unethical to tell people they had a few months to live and then ask them to join a study in which they had a 50% chance of getting the only treatment that might prolong their lives.

Last year, Clemmer decided that FDA approval was crucial.

“We went back to the FDA, worked with the FDA in a collaborative way,” he said.

The FDA agreed to allow a study in which anyone who wanted to be treated with the NanoKnife could be treated, and their long-term health results would be compared to the life expectancy of those who do not get that treatment.

“They don’t usually bend on these things. To their credit, they did,” Clemmer said.

It will take about 2 1/2 years to get results, he added.

Those results will determine whether the treatment gets FDA approval.

But just having the study has helped.

“We could sell it (before) but not tell people how to use it. Kind of crazy, but that’s how government works,” Clemmer said. “So we’ve been selling it for 10 years and doctors can use it off-brand. But it’s a complex thing. We want to be able to train them.”