Analyst: Suspect DNA on gun in dog-shooting case

Glens Falls Police Sgt. Miguel Chico was among the first officers on the scene, and he reported that Marcantonio was near the home when officers arrived and had an injury to his right forearm that was bleeding.

The jury saw video from a body camera that Chico wore, in which Marcantonio replied “I don’t know” when he was asked how he was hurt, but no more statements from Marcantonio were heard. He did not accuse Gilligan of doing anything to him or firing the gun.

Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin pointed out that Gilligan had no blood on him at that point but reported he had broken eyeglasses and a cut on a finger when police found him in his apartment.

Gilligan, who is expected to testify Thursday, told police that Marcantonio was hanging out drinking wine and watching movies when he began acting erratically. After Marcantonio punched him in the face, he threw him out of the home, Gilligan said. Seconds later, he said, he saw Marcantonio walking toward the home with a gun, and a shot blew through the door and hit the dog.

Three people who were in the building when the 3 a.m. shooting occurred testified they heard nothing out of the ordinary before the shotgun blast.