An unfinished mural in Glens Falls garners comments

GLENS FALLS — As residents in the city walked by 144 Glen St. in recent days, some were concerned that the current design of the “doodle-grid” found on the Domino’s Pizza building was there to stay.

Some took to Facebook and posted their concerns and criticisms in response to a post made by The Chronicle of Glens Falls.

Currently, the wall at 144 Glen St. looks like it may have been covered in graffiti, with scribbled text outlining the entire wall facing Hudson Avenue.

The artist painting the mural, Jesse Melanson, said it will only take him another week or so to complete the actual image for the mural that will depict Adirondack scenery with hot-air balloons.

He is currently painting over what’s called his “doodle-grid.”

It’s a process that is somewhat standard, Melanson said, and helps him outline the space and to scale the piece up to size.

At Thursday’s Park Theater and arts district block party, Melanson, during a walking tour of all the mural locations, described that he would be utilizing this process.

Despite this, there were a significant number of residents who thought that the “doodle-grid” is the actual art piece.

One person commented on the Facebook post that it “looks like something out of New York City or on the side of train cars. Hopefully doesn’t stay that way long.”

Another person commented: “I think these old brick buildings should just be maintained so their original beauty is preserved. I’m not for the murals.”

However, there was an overwhelming amount of positive feedback and some expressed a keen interest in Melanson’s creative process.

According to one person’s comments on the social media post, Melanson said it is very common for people raise objections during this initial process of the doodle-grid.

A resident on Warren Street commented to this reporter that she thought the doodle-grid was the final product.

Mayor Bill Collins said he was not aware of this initial process.

He said that when the city approves art projects like this, it is not up to him or the Common Council members to approve the artwork itself, but only to make sure that the project is not in violation of city code.

“Our job is to approve the logistics and materials,” Collins said on Monday.

Collins said that ever since the city was awarded the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, officials have been working with the Glens Falls Arts District to move ahead with a project like this, designating $125,000 of the grant money to the district, adding that the arts district was in charge of selecting the artists.

“The purpose is to beautify the city and attract artists to the city,” Collins said in full support of the art project.

Initial concerns about the mural arose during the Aug. 9 Common Council meeting when the project was approved, when members of the public said that the depiction of hot-air balloons does not fully encapsulate the essence of Glens Falls.

In response to this, Collins said that it is impossible to fully capture what Glens Falls is about in one mural.

In the original version, a moose was proposed in place of where a fox is now. After going back and forth between the arts district and the artist, it was determined that a fox was more commonly found in the area and therefore is more relevant.

“I’m not some arbiter of art,” Collins joked.

Overall, there are two murals to be painted as part of the project.

Glens Falls artist Hannah Williams is painting a nature scene with a bear at 20 Warren St.

There was a third mural proposed at 103 Warren St., but it was realized that the location is outside of the arts district and does not qualify for DRI grant funding.

Collins said that the city considered funding that project with money from the American Rescue Plan Act, but it would be a lengthy process and could not get approved in time. He said officials will have to consider it next spring, after the winter.