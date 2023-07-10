TICONDEROGA — When “Star Trek” first premiered in 1966, it became an instant icon of the science fiction genre. Unfortunately much of the series’ original set pieces and backdrops were lost to time.

That is until one “Star Trek” super fan brought “The Starship Enterprise” to Ticonderoga.

“It started, as a kid, basically wanting to play “Star Trek” with your buddies,” said James Cawley, builder of the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour attraction. “And then growing up and realizing you can play “Star Trek” with your buddies!”

Cawley’s journey from mega-fan to owner of an officially licensed “Star Trek The Original Series” set replica is — to coin a phrase, “... fascinating,” and one better left for him to tell.

But the drive that carried him throughout the decades-long process is one all “OST” fans can relate to.

“As a kid ... it was always the outer space stuff, the space battles and that kind of thing, he said. “And you find out Star Trek is very intellectual and it’s not about the space battles, it’s about avoiding the space battles!”

The “Star Trek” franchise in well known for tackling the social issues of the day, whether its basic human and civil rights, the opportunities and dangers offered through integrating technology and artificial intelligence, or reckoning with a corrupt system which once stood for ultimate peace and goodness.

Cawley said the overarching message of “Star Trek” is as relevant today as it was 57 years ago.

“I like to think that we are only one race, we’re the human race and we come in a variety of shapes and colors. And until we start all getting onto that page, where are we going to go,” he said. “We really are all cool in our own way.”

Cawley’s career had him “boldly going” where few fans are able to go. He worked in the wardrobe department on “The Next Generation” under the tutelage of his mentor, original series costume designer William Ware Theiss, before changing gears and touring around the country with Elvis Live.

Always though, Cawley would return to home and comfort with his “Star Trek” collection.

“It was a way to get away from work when I came home,” he said. “Get away from performance, I could get away from living on the road and I would just lose myself in the hobby.”

As the hobby grew, Cawley and his production friends decided to challenge themselves to recreate the actual sets from the original series with as much attention to detail as possible.

What else is there for a group of grown-up “Star Trek” fans to do with a series accurate Starship Enterprise set? They started making movies. But as word spread of Cawley’s meticulously built sets, public interest grew.

“What I loved about getting together and making those movies was sharing the love of ‘this,’” he said. “And what better way to share the love of this than to let it be a museum that everybody could come in and share.”

He reached out to some old connections at CBS/Paramount and before long the studio gave Cawley the green light to “Energize” the sets as an officially licensed museum.

“We pay for the rights, to be a part of (the franchise) we get to use the name and the characters and all that kind of thing. And they’ve been a terrific group of people to work with,” he said.

With so much history already assembled, as well as a plethora of new content streaming from the studio at “warp speed,” Cawley and his crew will have plenty of “Continuing voyages,” as they explore “The Final Frontier.”

Next on Cawley’s “Captain’s log,” will be the annual “Trekonderoga” event, featuring special guests from the franchise, vendors, panels, and a whole lot of fellow Trekkers.

“You know, Lake George has Americade. They have thousands of people who love motorcycles,” Cawley said. “Why can’t Ticonderoga have thousands of people that love Star Trek?”