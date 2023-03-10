Amtrak is restoring service on the Adirondack Line that runs through Fort Edward, Whitehall and Ticonderoga on the way to Montreal, a service that has been suspended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elected officials on Friday announced the news that the line would be reactivated by April 3.

U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a joint news release that they had been advocating for the resumption of service for months.

Schumer said he is glad that Amtrak is heading the calls and “restarting this vital economic engine for the North Country and Capital Region.”

“From Plattsburgh to Poughkeepsie and into Penn Station, the Adirondack Line runs through some of the most beautiful parts of Upstate New York and resumption of this service will help pump vital tourism dollars into Main Streets across Upstate NY. All aboard for the Capital Region and North Country economies,” he said in a news release.

Gillibrand also said it was welcome news that the line would be restored ahead of the busy summer tourism season.

“The Adirondack Line’s years-long closure has been economically harmful to many of the communities along its route,” she said in the news release.

In fiscal 2019, which was the last year before the pandemic, the Adirondack Line had 117,490 riders, a 5.1% increase compared with the previous year, according to the news release. The rail line helped bring tourists from the Capital Region, New York City and Montreal to the North Country.

Tourism accounted for nearly 45% of employment in Hamilton County, 37% in Essex County and over 16% in the Adirondack region as a whole, according to the news release.

In a separate news release, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, also praised the announcement of the resumption of the line, which runs from Albany to Montreal, including stops in Plattsburgh, Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Rensselaer, Port Henry and Rouses Point.

“Families throughout Upstate New York and the North Country rely on the Adirondack Line for transportation, and it serves a significant economic driver, connecting tourists and our Canadian neighbors, to our region,” she said in her news release. “When Amtrak initially left the North Country out of their reopening plans, I brought New York’s 21st District’s concerns to the highest levels to reopen the Adirondack Line. I continued my push to secure a date and deliver this result, so our families can have certainty about their access to transportation.”

Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said the line is one of just three vital train links between the U.S. and Canada.

"The service, which had been growing before the COVID shut down in 2020, has been recognized as one of the world's most scenic train rides, used by Montrealers and New Yorkers as a travel option to reach either end or to access the Adirondacks. For Plattsburgh, it has been popular with area college students who live in the New York metro region,” he said in the news release from Stefanik.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, called the news a “major victory.”

“Given the importance of the Adirondack Line on our communities, reopening service was a major priority,” he said in a news release. “I’m glad to see the efforts made by me and other officials to lobby for service to resume has paid off.”