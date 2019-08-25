WILTON — Police have arrested Dominick A. Monge, 24, of Amsterdam, on charges of unlawful surveillance, according to a Saratoga County Sheriff's Office report.
Police say officials responded to a complaint at the Wilton Mall Saturday afternoon and an investigation led to Monge's arrest.
Monge is accused of illegally recording another person in a public restroom with his cell phone without the person's knowledge or consent, according to the report.
He will appear in the Wilton Town Court on a later date.
