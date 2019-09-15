GLENS FALLS — A project to expand Ames Goldsmith Corp’s facility on Rogers Street will be before the Zoning Board of Appeals seeking necessary variances in order to move forward.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Common Council Chambers.
Ames Goldsmith, which makes silver-based products, wants to construct a 5,400-square-foot office and shipping/warehouse addition to its facility at 21 Rogers St. Variances are needed because the expanded and building would occupy 73% of the total lot. The maximum lot coverage under the ordinance is 50% and the facility is currently grandfathered at 62%.
The second variance is to have the rear setback be 5 feet instead of the required 15 feet.
Company officials have said previously that the expansion is needed because of the growth in demand of one of the product lines and the site change will increase off-street parking, improving the aesthetics of the site.
Neighbors have expressed concern about the industrial nature of the property, including truck traffic and odors emanating from the site. In 2011, there was an incident in which a large industrial oven that was used to dry a metal product exploded and shook nearby houses.
If the variances are granted, the next step would be the site plan approval process by the Planning Board.
The Zoning Board of Appeals was supposed to hear the request on the variances last month, but the meeting was canceled because of a lack of a quorum.
In other business, the board will review a request by Jeffrey Leland, who is seeking to buy property at 154 Ridge St., for a use variance to allow a hair salon to operate on the first floor of the property. The variance is needed because the property is in a two-family residential zone.
Also, Stewart’s Shops is seeking a variance to reduce the required rear setback from 15 feet to 8.8 feet to put a freezer at the location of its proposed store at the old Time Warner Cable building at 250 Ridge St.
However, the Planning Board earlier this month required store representatives to come back with different configurations of the building on the property, so it is unclear whether this variance would still be required if the site plan changes.
