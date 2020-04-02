Ames Goldsmith makes hand sanitizer, donates to hospital, Open Door

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ames Goldsmith normally manufactures silver-based products, but what it temporarily made this week is an even more valuable commodity.

The locally based company with plants in Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, as well as several other national and international locations, decided to make hand sanitizer and donate it to Glens Falls Hospital and the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls.

Frank Barber, Ames Goldsmith’s president and CEO, said the company’s plant in South Glens Falls was better equipped to make the sanitizer.

Barber gave credit to Mike Forcier, his plant manager, and Michael Herman, the vice president of global quality systems, for coming up with the idea and seeing it through.

Forcier also is the co-owner of Springbrook Hollow Distillery in Queensbury, which has produced hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic, after the Food and Drug Administration relaxed its rules and gave unlicensed manufacturers approval to do so.

“I thought about it for a day and then said, let’s go ahead,” Barber said.