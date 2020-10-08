American Superconductor buys Queensbury power systems company

QUEENSBURY — American Superconductor has bought Northeast Power Systems Inc., which is based on Carey Road.

The company does not plan to make any changes in staffing at the site.

Northeast Power Systems was sold for $26 million, plus 873,657 restricted shares of American Superconductor common stock.

Northeast Power Systems was founded in 1995 and has always manufactured its products in upstate New York.

It has been a supplier to American Superconductor for years. The purchase offers many advantages to its new owner.

“Most importantly, to accelerate our ability to achieve our goal of profitability,” American Superconductor CEO Daniel McGahn said in a conference call.

Northeast Power Systems has a history of profitable revenue, with a three-year average of approximately $25 million in annual revenue and operating margins approaching 20%.

It produces power capacity banks to deliver electric power more reliably by improving power factor, reducing voltage distortion and leveling the load voltage for companies that need a lot of power.

That work will continue.