American Red Cross to staff table at Lake George Winter Carnival

LAKE GEORGE — Local volunteers of the American Red Cross will have a table with local talent and mascot Pedro the Penguin at the 60th annual Lake George Winter Carnival this weekend.

Members of the Northeastern chapter, along with 20-year volunteer Linda Plante, will be at Shepard Park on the beach this weekend, Feb. 12 and 13, and next weekend, Feb. 19 and 20.

Volunteers will be on site from noon to 3:30 p.m. collecting donations for the disaster victims of the Kentucky tornado, as well as local victims of disaster.

The Red Cross table will offer photo ops with mascot Pedro the Penguin and "fun, free giveaways" to thank the public for supporting the fundraiser.

In addition, volunteers will "rescue" some participants of the Polar Plunge each day by wrapping them in warm blankets as they emerge from the icy waters of Lake George.

Plante is also looking for local talent to perform at the table each day the Red Cross is in attendance, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. She is encouraging "pop-up singers," especially children, to volunteer for 10 to 15 minutes each. Interested parties should contact Plante at 518-761-9818.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0