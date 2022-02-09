 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Red Cross to staff table at Lake George Winter Carnival

  • 0

LAKE GEORGE — Local volunteers of the American Red Cross will have a table with local talent and mascot Pedro the Penguin at the 60th annual Lake George Winter Carnival this weekend.

Members of the Northeastern chapter, along with 20-year volunteer Linda Plante, will be at Shepard Park on the beach this weekend, Feb. 12 and 13, and next weekend, Feb. 19 and 20.

Volunteers will be on site from noon to 3:30 p.m. collecting donations for the disaster victims of the Kentucky tornado, as well as local victims of disaster.

The Red Cross table will offer photo ops with mascot Pedro the Penguin and "fun, free giveaways" to thank the public for supporting the fundraiser. 

In addition, volunteers will "rescue" some participants of the Polar Plunge each day by wrapping them in warm blankets as they emerge from the icy waters of Lake George.

Plante is also looking for local talent to perform at the table each day the Red Cross is in attendance, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. She is encouraging "pop-up singers," especially children, to volunteer for 10 to 15 minutes each. Interested parties should contact Plante at 518-761-9818.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigating missing person

Police investigating missing person

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the whereabouts of Erik Martin Font, after they discovered his abandoned vehicle on Buckbee Road in the town of Queensbury early Wednesday morning.

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News