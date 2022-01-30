American Red Cross aids Hadley fire victims

HADLEY — The American Red Cross offered aid last week to two residents of a home overtaken by fire.

A fire broke out on Old Corinth Road in Hadley early Thursday morning. The residents were able to get out safely, but three pets died in the blaze.

Volunteers of the Northeastern New York Chapter of the Red Cross reportedly provided immediate aid to the two residents, including financial assistance for shelter, food, clothing and emotional support.

The Red Cross said they are always looking for volunteers in times like this and opportunities to help can be found at redcross.org/volunteer.

