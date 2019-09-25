Sons of the American Legion in Glens Falls will kick off their poppy drive in the area on Tuesday.
Donations for poppies support American Legion patriotic programs in schools and the community, according to a news release. Poppies are worn as a visible sign of honor and remembrance of the nation's war dead and in anticipation of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The public can buy poppies in October at Price Chopper on Glen Street, Queensbury, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury.
