{{featured_button_text}}
Poppy sale

State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, receive the first poppies from Tony Garcia, vice commander of the Sons of the American Legion of Glens Falls, recently.

 Courtesy photo

Sons of the American Legion in Glens Falls will kick off their poppy drive in the area on Tuesday.

Donations for poppies support American Legion patriotic programs in schools and the community, according to a news release. Poppies are worn as a visible sign of honor and remembrance of the nation's war dead and in anticipation of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The public can buy poppies in October at Price Chopper on Glen Street, Queensbury, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments