American Legion, motorcycle clubs honor POW/MIA veterans

LAKE GEORGE — Sunday's Prospect Mountain POW/MIA ceremony in Lake George was awash in a sea of patriotic flags with nearly 65 people in attendance.

This year was a sight to behold, considering the last couple of years of setbacks.

The annual ceremony took a hit in attendance numbers when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown happened in 2020.

More tragedy befell the organizers and those closest to the event when founder and veteran Thelma Waterston died last year.

Paul Sears, commander of North Creek American Legion Post 629, is determined to see her spirit and dedication live on in the yearly event.

"She was a Marine and served in Korea," Sears said.

Sears himself served in the Army for nearly 30 years — he was stationed in Kuwait in 2003 and Iraq in 2009.

"The numbers (of attendees) are growing again. It's equal to the numbers that Terry (Thelma) had a few years ago," said Sears, who now carries the torch of organizing the annual event.

Compared to other memorial ceremonies in the area, this one was not as elaborate in its program, but no less poignant in its symbolic gesture.

Music was performed by the Johnsburg Central School marching band, and there was the traditional rendition of taps.

"The flag says it all. Most ceremonies may get a guest speaker and the event will last for a couple of hours. Our ceremony is only about 15-30 minutes. It doesn't matter how long a ceremony is. We're here to take a moment to remember those who died, the prisoners of war, and those whose remains were never found," Sears said.

There were numerous moments of silence throughout the short ceremony. The silence was amplified by the sheer vastness of the surrounding area on top of Prospect Mountain.

"There are some whose remains have not been recovered," Sears said.

Waterston's granddaughter, Mackenzie Waterston, and her group have worked with organizations overseas to recover the lost remains of fallen soldiers.

Mackenzie Waterston went to the Pacific island of Saipan in the summer of 2015 and was able to recover skeletal remains.

Sears said the recent discovery of the remains of 19-year-old Army Sgt. Howard Belden of Hague, who fought during the Korean War, was a triumph and is connected to the work that the Warren County American Legion post does.

Sears, a member of the American Legion Riders, a motorcyclists club, wore a leather jacket with a patch of the club's symbol.

There were a number of different clubs in attendance, all who make the scenic trip up to Prospect Mountain each year with their motorcycles.

"It's that time of year. Americade is around the corner," Sears said, referring to the Lake George-based motorcycle rally that begins this week.

American Legion Riders was not the only motorcycle club present on Sunday. Also in attendance were the Christian Motorcycle Club and the Patriot Guard Riders.

"When the remains are identified and returned home to the United States, clubs such as the Patriot Guard Riders will escort the remains from the airport to the burial ceremonies and funerals," Sears said.

The Patriot Guard Riders originally formed in 2005, when they began shielding and protecting family members of deceased veterans from protesters from the Westboro Baptist Church.

"We are volunteers who serve our veterans," Patriot Guard Rider member Shirley Gawlak said.

John Mercier, PGR Ride Captain of Region 4, said the group ensures that the dignity and safety is upheld at ceremonies and funerals.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

