SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The news was confusing as a child.
Tony Garcia’s family, just like every other across the country, was instructed to cover their windows at night and block out the headlights on their cars to prevent possible German invasion forces from spotting civilians.
Now, a member of Glens Falls American Legion, Garcia recounted his experience Wednesday night as a five-year-old living just north of New York City in the 1940s whose father would play a pivotal role in the U.S. invasion at Normandy 75 years ago.
His father, who graduated Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was recruited to be one of the 2,000 chosen to develop the technology and plan for Operation Overlord, what came to be known as the D-Day Invasion.
Garcia serves as the liaison for the Legion’s Teach America program, designed to educate students and young people about the sacrifice of veterans in all of the U.S.’s conflicts.
Through that connection, he met Laurie Darling Gutheil, the AP U.S. History teacher at South Glens Falls High School. The two have collaborated on several occasions, and Gutheil said she wanted to host something this year to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.
Several of Gutheil’s students were in attendance, including two who were chosen to read the accounts of two other WWII veterans who were involved in Operation Overlord.
Parker Taft and Abdul Muizz, juniors at South Glens Falls, read the accounts Henry Gurney and Amil Lindstrand respectively, who gave firsthand accounts of that time.
Gurney, who stormed the beach, and Lindstrand, who airdropped behind enemy lines to sabotage German battalions before the invasion prepared statements for the students to read.
Both Taft and Muizz said they hoped their roles could help others appreciate the sacrifice of veterans who served in WWII.
“This connects the older generations to the younger generations and allows them to pass down the history that doesn’t always get told in the textbooks and provides a more human connection,” Taft said.
Muizz said he thought it was important to remind others of history while there were still those who were there at the time.
“I hope people take away a greater appreciation for what these gentlemen had to go through and the grand scale of what happened on D-Day and how important it is for our survival and our freedoms,” Muizz said.
