GLENS FALLS — Dozens gathered in City Park to honor veterans as the Glens Falls chapter of the American Legion celebrated Flag Day with performances from the community.
Veterans from service in Vietnam, Korea, the Marshall Islands and more were present for the ceremony which took place on a sunny and breezy Sunday afternoon.
Singers from Glens Falls and South Glens Falls High Schools, trumpet players from St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Catholic School, the Hartford Community Band and more performed songs while others read essays and poems with the common thread of patriotism running throughout.
“Let us not forget the symbol of the song in which we sing,” South Glens Falls Junior Mia Cooper said, reciting a poem she had written herself, “A song that speaks of integrity, and the joys and hopes of a plan, of a country that yearns to give what it earns and spread freedom throughout the land.”
Flag Day lands on Friday, June 14, this year, but Director of the local chapter of Sons of the American Legion Tony Garcia said they plan the event for the Sunday before to give as many as possible the opportunity to attend and perform.
Cooper said it was nice to be able to perform at a ceremony that means so much to the people who attend and also to those who have served and sacrificed in the armed services.
Garcia also announced the winner of the legion’s essay contest, open to students at Glens Falls, South Glens Falls and Queensbury High Schools, on what the flag represents.
More than 25 entries were submitted from across the three schools and South Glens Falls Junior Jessica Sexton took top spot which came with a $300 dollar scholarship.
In addition to the performances, legion members also quizzed those in attendance on facts about the flag for a chance to win a new one, including the history of its design and how to dispose of one properly.
Local residents Ann Lampkins and Judy Talbot said they enjoy attending the event and learning new things about the flag and its history each year.
“I’ve been here before different years and they always have good information,” Talbot said.
Lampkins said in this year’s quiz they only missed one question, that hanging the flag upside down is a symbol for distress.
“It was very very nice this year,” Lampkins said. “Everyone is so talented.”
