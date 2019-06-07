LAKE GEORGE — The creator of the "Mad Max: Fury Road" flame-throwing guitar, Michael Ulman, is at Americade with some of his found art sculptures this week.
His work includes a Ducati sculpture made from beautifully rusted and edgy pieces of a pedal tractor, a bread mixer and a host of other unusual and recognizable objects.
“I used the body of an Electrolux vacuum on another,” Ulman said on Thursday.
The sculptures can take him up to four years to create.
This is Ulman’s first time at the Lake George event that kicked off on Monday.
“We didn’t really know what to expect,” said the Massachusetts artist. “We’re bringing our van next year.”
Americade organizer Christian Dutcher said he’s trying to bring more fine artists to Americade. He began last year with ink artist Makoto Endo, and this year also invited Ulman.
“We are just launching the fine art,” said Dutcher, adding that Americade already features pinstripe artists. "I love it."
Ulman said two women had come up to him, saying they were so happy more fine art was at the event this year.
"She told me that she asked for more art last year," he said. "She thought it was a response to her request."
Ulman's father, Martin, is also a found art sculptor.
"I went to college. But I loved this, love working with my hands," Ulman said.
Getting to work with the Kennedy Mitchell Miller Film Studio in Sydney, Australia as a production designer and fabricator for the Mad Max film was an incredible experience, he said.
His sculptures, which range from motorcycles to elegant and whimsical women, range in price from about $1,000 to $25,000.
"I am trying to sell to the Jay Lenos of the world," he said. "We were blown away when the CEO of Nike, Mark Parker, bought four."
On Thursday, just over from Ulman in the vintage motorcycle garage, Endo was working on a large ink painting of a 1951 Nimbus manufactured in Denmark.
Using a bamboo chopstick and India ink, Endo’s creations come alive in shades of gray, black and white. They are depictions of parked motorcycles, but they seem to move.
Endo, who created his technique, flings the ink in elegant movements, trying to depict the sound of the motorcycle, he said.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” he said on Thursday. “And I’ve been doing motorcycles for 10.”
Mike Giordani of Plimpton, Massachusetts, travels with Endo to vintage motorcycle shows.
"There are only 225 in the country," he said, of the Nimbus. "They ride beautiful, drive smooth."
Laura and George Kyller, also of Massachusetts, own the Nimbus that Endo is painting in his solo demonstration.
George said he bought it in Denmark five years ago and had it shipped back to the U.S.
"It has a stamped steel frame and no real suspension," he said. "I take it out all the time. It is extremely rare."
Endo's art is known around the world, as he has worked shows in Mexico, Spain and Italy.
"Makoto does a huge show in Italy each year," Dutcher said.
