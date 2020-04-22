Americade shifts gears to late July dates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE GEORGE — Americade will happen in late July, instead of June.

Americade organizers announced Wednesday that the week-long motorcycle rally, traditionally held the first full week of June, will be pushed back until the week of July 21-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be “touchless,” and will emphasize public safety protocols including social distancing and hand washing and scenic tours rather than large group gatherings. Organizers will comply scrupulously with health and safety guidance and work closely with Warren County Public Health Services.

Americade is considered the world’s largest multi-brand motorcycle touring rally. It attracts thousands of motorcyclists to the shores of Lake George the first full week in June every year since 1983.

The week-long festival of motorcycling, including guided tours in the Adirondack Park and the Green Mountains of Vermont, also includes a massive trade show, demonstrations and displays from most major motorcycle manufacturers.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.