You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Americade shifts gears to late July dates
2 comments
breaking featured

Americade shifts gears to late July dates

{{featured_button_text}}
Americade

Americade was in full swing along Canada Street in Lake George in this 2019 photo. Organizers said Wednesday they are still planning to hold the event from July 21-25, but it remains pending.

 Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — Americade will happen in late July, instead of June.

Americade organizers announced Wednesday that the week-long motorcycle rally, traditionally held the first full week of June, will be pushed back until the week of July 21-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be “touchless,” and will emphasize public safety protocols including social distancing and hand washing and scenic tours rather than large group gatherings. Organizers will comply scrupulously with health and safety guidance and work closely with Warren County Public Health Services.

Americade is considered the world’s largest multi-brand motorcycle touring rally. It attracts thousands of motorcyclists to the shores of Lake George the first full week in June every year since 1983.

The week-long festival of motorcycling, including guided tours in the Adirondack Park and the Green Mountains of Vermont, also includes a massive trade show, demonstrations and displays from most major motorcycle manufacturers.

2 comments
1
1
1
0
12

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News