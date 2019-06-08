GLENS FALLS — Six-year-old Cameron Naubereit gave the thumbs up just before taking off on the back of a Massachusetts Red Knights’ motorcycle on Saturday morning in downtown Glens Falls.
As part of the Americade Charity Ride for Kids, Naubereit and Red Knight Bob Binnell, led the formation of riders right behind at Warren County Sheriff's Office escort.
This is the second year Americade participated in the Ride for Kids benefiting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Last year, the event raised $15,000 and they are hoping to double last year’s total.
"All day Saturday there are fundraisers," said Americade Director Christian Dutcher, adding that earlier in the week Americade raised over $3,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Brain tumor survivor Naubereit, was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer when he was three, and survivor Gracie Snyder, 18, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at 14, represented the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation for the ride.
Snyder picked Cindy Anderson of Riverhead, Long Island to ride with for the hour-long cruise to Lake George, ending at a finale barbecue at the Lake George Lanes.
"I thought her bike looked really cool," said Snyder minutes before the call for kickstands up and heading out.
Ride for Kids, started in 1984, is the longest-running, most successful motorcycle charity event in the nation, said organizers. On Friday, the Americade total raised was topping $9.6 thousand.
"Wow that's really good," said Dutcher. "Most of the money comes in on Saturday with registration."
According to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, more U.S. children die from brain tumors than any other disease. And Saturday's charity ride, drawing a five or six minute-long parade of motorcyclists who each paid $50 toward the cause, will help fund medical research grants and family support programs at the foundation.
Billed as a charity event to help sick kids, Saturday's Ride for Kids began with a breakfast at the Queensbury Hotel before the motorcycles lined-up on Maple Street just before 10 a.m.
"Let's have some fun," said Dutcher to kick-off the ride.
As interested spectators lined Maple and Ridge Streets, the steady parade of motorcyclists headed out in parade-like decorum, waving and smiling at the onlookers.
After a relaxing lakeside ride, ending with a lap of Lake George Village, a "BBQ chicken lunch with all the fixins," donated by Outback Steak House and ice cream donated by Ben & Jerry's of Lake George was waiting for the riders.
Americade wraps up on Saturday night.
