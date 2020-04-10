Americade rally has not announced postponement date

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LAKE GEORGE — The Americade motorcycle rally has not announced a postponement date because of the COVID-19, organizers announced on Thursday.

A press release was issued because of widespread speculation of the dates of Americade 2020.

The novel coronavirus has caused numerous events to cancel or postpone their dates, but Americade has not yet announced any changes. There are many factors that must be considered, chief among them are the safety of Americade’s customers, volunteers and employees.

Organizers went on to say that any change to the scheduling of Americade will come later in April, following the consultation of numerous regional partners.

The latest updates are posted to the event’s Facebook page.

