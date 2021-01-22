Americade moving to September over COVID concerns

LAKE GEORGE — Americade, the touring motorcycle rally that has traditionally kicked off the summer tourism season, is moving to September this year because of the pandemic, the event's organizers announced Friday.
The annual rally, now in its 38th year, will be held between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25 over concerns that an event of such magnitude would not be allowed to take place in June as the state's vaccine rollout continues to progress.
"We want to make 100% sure that a 2021 Americade will happen, but we're not confident an event of this size will be permissible in June," Christian Dutcher, the event's director, said in a news release. "But, moving it to September gives us a very high likelihood of it happening."
Americade typically attracts upward of 50,000 motorcyclists, who flood the village's sidewalks and local hotels and restaurants throughout the region.
The event was canceled last year over safety concerns for vendors and attendees.
Dutcher said the mild temperatures coupled with the beginning of the region's foliage season make September the "perfect time for riding."
Also scheduled for that weekend is the Adirondack Balloon Festival, another popular event that brings scores of people to the region but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The balloon festival is scheduled to take place between Sept. 23 and 26.
