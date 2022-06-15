Americade moves one week earlier next year

LAKE GEORGE — In anticipation of Americade's 40th anniversary, the annual motorcycle event will happen a week earlier than usual in 2023, to coincide with Memorial Day weekend.

The announcement came at the end of Americade's 2022 season on Saturday.

Next year's Americade will happen May 29 to June 3.

"It's Americade's 40th anniversary next year, and Laconia's 100th anniversary. We wanted to separate the two popular biker events so as not to coincide with one another," Christian Dutcher, Americade's organizer, said.

Laconia is another week-long motorcycle event that happens in New Hampshire.

Dutcher's announcement was made via social media on Saturday, the last day of this year's event in Lake George.

"Yes, Americade is different than Laconia, but many riders enjoy both, and 2023 would be doubly problematic given the two event's celebrations. Americade 2023 will be historic and special (we're already working on it) and we hope to see you there," read part of the post on Americade's Facebook.

"We strongly believe, as does the motorcycle industry, that the date change will increase our attendance, perhaps substantially. This, obviously, is a good thing for heads in beds," Dutcher wrote.

It is unclear if the date change is permanent, which will coincide with Memorial Day weekend events in Lake George.

Lake George village Mayor Robert Blais has recently expressed a sense of gratitude for Americade and the business the rally brings to the village.

According to Dutcher, Americade organizers did consider other potential dates and they will work closely with village officials, the hospitality industry and other event organizers to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

