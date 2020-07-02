Americade canceled for 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Americade, the motorcycle touring rally and a Lake George tradition of nearly 40 years, has been canceled this summer, Americade organizer Christian Dutcher announced Thursday afternoon.

“When we rescheduled Americade to July (from early June), I knew that it was a bit of a long shot," Dutcher said in a news release. "Attempting to create a safe event in the face of a global pandemic was a big challenge and would require numerous changes to ensure everyone's well-being."

Dutcher said the odds of this year's event being worthwhile from a financial standpoint were "near zero," but organizers had worked hard to make a rescheduled event happen.

"It was a challenging, financially draining effort, but we wanted to try. And man have we tried. Five of us have been logging long hours, doing our damnedest to make it happen," he said in the news release.

Dutcher said the recent negative turn of events regarding COVID-19 in the U.S. made "it less likely that we could achieve the number one objective we announced when we first set the July dates: It has to be safe.’’