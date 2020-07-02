Americade canceled for 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Americade, the motorcycle touring rally and a Lake George tradition of nearly 40 years, has been canceled this summer, Americade organizer Christian Dutcher announced Thursday afternoon.
“When we rescheduled Americade to July (from early June), I knew that it was a bit of a long shot," Dutcher said in a news release. "Attempting to create a safe event in the face of a global pandemic was a big challenge and would require numerous changes to ensure everyone's well-being."
Dutcher said the odds of this year's event being worthwhile from a financial standpoint were "near zero," but organizers had worked hard to make a rescheduled event happen.
"It was a challenging, financially draining effort, but we wanted to try. And man have we tried. Five of us have been logging long hours, doing our damnedest to make it happen," he said in the news release.
Dutcher said the recent negative turn of events regarding COVID-19 in the U.S. made "it less likely that we could achieve the number one objective we announced when we first set the July dates: It has to be safe.’’
Americade organizers had the popular Americade Expo and other events lined up, including factory demos and displays, Dutcher said. Comprehensive safety plans were in place and broad motorcycle industry support had been secured, he said.
While organizers felt they could meet the challenges of managing large crowds and maintaining social distancing, the recent national worsening of the virus could not be overcome “with a level of confidence that we felt was warranted," according to the news release.
Americade draws participants from across the United States, and Dutcher said “the worsening trendline of coronavirus cases nationwide coupled with New York state’s quarantine restrictions" on people from many other states led to the decision.
“Out of concern for our customers and our community and out of respect for the work so many are doing to protect our health, canceling Americade 2020 is the right step. We deeply regret having to disappoint our fans and the communities that have always supported us. We hope they will understand,’’ Dutcher said.
Americade will offer refunds for registrants or enable them to apply their 2020 registration fee to the 2021 event. Registrants who take the 2021 credit will receive early-registration privileges and a $20 additional credit.
