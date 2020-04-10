Americade, Adirondack Wine and Food Festival organizers make contingency plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE GEORGE — The organizers of Americade and the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival are making contingency plans in the event that their June events have to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No decisions have been made on any postponement. Americade remains scheduled for June 1-6 and the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival is set for June 25 and June 26.

Americade organizer Christian Dutcher said hopes to make a decision on postponement by late April based upon what the coronavirus pandemic situation is at that point.

“We don’t know what June will look like,” he said.

Dutcher said there are a lot of logistical factors involved including choosing a date that does not conflict with other motorcycle events in other parts of the country, so vendors can attend.

“They’re going through a similar process figuring out what they’re going to be doing in 2020,” he said.

When asked how postponing the event to a later date would affect attendance and the local economy, he said it is difficult to tell. Estimates of how strong tourism will be have been all over the map.