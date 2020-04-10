Americade, Adirondack Wine and Food Festival organizers make contingency plans

LAKE GEORGE — The organizers of Americade and the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival are making contingency plans in the event that their June events have to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No decisions have been made on any postponement. Americade remains scheduled for June 1-6 and the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival is set for June 25 and June 26.
Americade organizer Christian Dutcher said hopes to make a decision on postponement by late April based upon what the coronavirus pandemic situation is at that point.
“We don’t know what June will look like,” he said.
Dutcher said there are a lot of logistical factors involved including choosing a date that does not conflict with other motorcycle events in other parts of the country, so vendors can attend.
“They’re going through a similar process figuring out what they’re going to be doing in 2020,” he said.
When asked how postponing the event to a later date would affect attendance and the local economy, he said it is difficult to tell. Estimates of how strong tourism will be have been all over the map.
“Generally, people think it’s going to have some significant impact. But also I have heard that the Smith Travel report believes that July and August could be strong tourism months. I’m surprised to read that because we’re all suffering economically,” he said.
Sasha Pardy, owner of Adirondack Winery, said she is hopeful that the event will be able to take place on its scheduled date based upon some of the recent news from the Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the rate of hospitalizations is slowing.
Pardy contacted Mayor Robert Blais to discuss the situation and have come up with a potential alternate date of Sept. 25-26.
“We are in no way, shape or form committing to changing the event date at the moment. It is my responsibility as an event planner to be prepared with a backup plan,” she said.
She said she still has to determine whether it is a viable date including whether vendors would be able and planning the logistics including renting tents, portable toilets and speakers.
Another factor is whether there are other events going on that weekend. The Lake George Jazz Festival is scheduled for that weekend, which Pardy said would be a good complementary event.
