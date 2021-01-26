 Skip to main content
Ambulance rolls over in Hampton
HAMPTON — Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash involving an ambulance in Hampton on Tuesday night.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Route 22A between North Bend Road and Butler Road, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

That stretch of road was closed until about 9:30 p.m.

No further information was available about which EMS agency was involved, if there were any injuries or the cause of the crash.

State police are handling the investigation.

Check back for updates.

