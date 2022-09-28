Amazon distribution center coming to Granville

GRANVILLE — Amazon will soon call Granville one of its many homes, after the town's Planning Board approved plans for a customer distribution center at the former Manchester Wood site.

On Wednesday, Granville Town Supervisor Matt Hicks said the plans were approved on Tuesday night and the renovations would begin in December.

"The site plan was approved last night, with a representative from Amazon in attendance who gave us an update. They are going to purchase the old Manchester Wood building on Route 24," Hicks said.

The village's mayor, Paul Labas, said on his personal Facebook page that Amazon will be bringing "200+ jobs with excellent benefits starting day of hire."

The Manchester Wood manufacturer closed its doors in August 2018 after 42 years of business.

The new project is slated to be complete in mid-2023.

Check back with poststar.com for more on this story.