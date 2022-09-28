Amazon distribution center coming to Granville

GRANVILLE — Amazon will soon call Granville one of its many homes, after the town's Planning Board approved plans for a customer distribution center at the former Manchester Wood site.

On Wednesday, Granville Town Supervisor Matt Hicks said the plans were approved on Tuesday night and the renovations would begin in December.

"The site plan was approved last night, with a representative from Amazon in attendance who gave us an update. They are going to purchase the old Manchester Wood building on Route 24," Hicks said.

The village's mayor, Paul Labas, said on his personal Facebook page that Amazon will be bringing "200+ jobs with excellent benefits starting day of hire."

Labas called the new plans "a historical event for Granville." The post also indicated that the company would fully reimburse employees for continuing education, from GED certification to master's degree programs.

The company's website states that its average hourly rate is around $18.

The Manchester Wood manufacturer closed its doors in August 2018 after 42 years of business.

The new project is slated to be complete in mid-2023.

"They will begin renovations on the existing building in December and then will start the exterior site work when the weather is nice in the spring and then open in mid-'23," Hicks said.

Hicks said he was happy to see the building being repurposed. He also cited the creation of jobs and new commerce in the town as positives coming from the project.

"We look forward to partnering with Amazon going forward to help makes this a successful operation," Hicks concluded.