Amanda Magee cites business background in run for Queensbury Town Board seat

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Town Board member Amanda Magee is campaigning on her business sense in her first run for public office.
Magee was appointed to the Town Board Ward 4 seat in June, after board member Jennifer Switzer resigned.
Magee, a Democrat, is running against Republican Tim McNulty and independent Travis Whitehead, who is running on the Watchdog line.
“I think it’s important for there to be representation on the board from a business owner,” she told The Post-Star editorial board.
She thinks her perspective as a newcomer in politics is also helping the board solve entrenched problems.
“I’m not afraid to play the novice card and say, ‘OK, why have we always done it this way?’” she said. “There may have been some chagrined looks but I feel it’s moved the conversation forward.”
One of those issues is the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company siren. Neighbors complain about the noise, but firefighters want to keep it. At a recent Town Board meeting, they argued there was no other way to be sure every volunteer was notified of an emergency. Magee questioned that at the meeting. Since then, she’s investigated further.
She doesn’t think the facts support the need for a siren.
“I spent six or seven hours with the West Glens Falls crew. They all have pagers,” she said.
And many do not live within hearing of the siren.
“They don’t necessarily live there,” she said. “I understand the need of a siren for a tsunami. Whether it gets the workers to come, I question that.”
She thinks the problem is one of government versus an independent group.
“I don’t think people like being told they have to stop doing something,” she said. “But now people are home seven days a week, they’re hearing these more. We have to be sensitive about that.”
Similarly, she wants to protect residents from problematic renters in short-term rentals that pop up in residential neighborhoods, where hotels are not allowed.
“More people don’t want to go to hotels,” she said. “I’m trying to be mindful both of short-term-rentals and the people who live next door to them.”
To some extent, she sees the business as inevitable.
“I just don’t think short-term rentals are going anywhere. I think there is a way to do it so it can benefit property owners and the community,” she said. “I think with oversight, yes, you should have the option to use your property.”
She also noted that the town can use short-term-rental ads to “correct” assessments.
“We learn that four-bedroom has become a six-bedroom,” she said.
That means its assessment goes up, so the owner pays more in taxes.
She also wants the Town Board to prepare for an influx of residents by making investments in its infrastructure. New residents are moving in because they can now work remotely.
“They’re going, 'OK, I can get a comparable house at a third of the price, my kids can go to a great school,'” she said. “Houses are selling without people visiting them. … People are looking at this area as ripe for the places they are desiring.”
But Queensbury needs to prepare, she said.
“We need to be focusing on infrastructure. We have an aging water system. A breaking sewer system. There are waste collection problems — people call and say recycling is being put with the garbage (on the garbage truck). We have mounting issues,” she said.
She is also concerned about septic systems and the town’s ability to keep track of repairs.
“In the short time I’ve been on the board there have been three or four septic requests closer to wells or water than allowed,” she said. “In one case a house had been sold, the septic needed to be replaced, the assessment didn’t match the number of bedrooms listed in the sale and (town officials) didn’t know it had sold.”
In addition, she said, the town’s water rate hasn’t changed since 1987.
“These are sensitive issues. People don’t want to pay more for things,” she said, adding, “Part of the responsibility of the board is to protect current residents as well as residents who will be here 10, 20, 30 years from now. That’s a bitter pill for some people to swallow.”
On the town’s finances, she has voted with the rest of the board to use savings for vehicles and other unbudgeted expenses this year. She does not object to the large unrestricted savings that the town has built up over time, generally by adding about $1 million a year in surplus at the end of each year.
“My feelings might have been different a year ago,” she said, but now, “I am grateful to live in a place that has the reserve.”
She added that she won’t automatically approve an expense requested by a department head mid-year.
“If people can put forward a valid argument for why that expenditure would support the needs of the community,” she will vote yes, she said. “I haven’t seen anyone say yes to things without serious thought.”
Magee is the co-owner of an advertising firm called Trampoline Design, based on Glens Falls. She moved to Queensbury in 2010. She is married with three children, in middle school and high school.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
