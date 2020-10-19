Amanda Magee cites business background in run for Queensbury Town Board seat

She also noted that the town can use short-term-rental ads to “correct” assessments.

“We learn that four-bedroom has become a six-bedroom,” she said.

That means its assessment goes up, so the owner pays more in taxes.

She also wants the Town Board to prepare for an influx of residents by making investments in its infrastructure. New residents are moving in because they can now work remotely.

“They’re going, 'OK, I can get a comparable house at a third of the price, my kids can go to a great school,'” she said. “Houses are selling without people visiting them. … People are looking at this area as ripe for the places they are desiring.”

But Queensbury needs to prepare, she said.

“We need to be focusing on infrastructure. We have an aging water system. A breaking sewer system. There are waste collection problems — people call and say recycling is being put with the garbage (on the garbage truck). We have mounting issues,” she said.

She is also concerned about septic systems and the town’s ability to keep track of repairs.