ALZHEIMER'S CHRONICLES: Things fall apart, but people are around to help

The dog hair accumulates in the corners of our dining room and our bedroom in soft, white piles.
Tall blades of grass stick up through the leaves of flowers in our gardens, and vines sending feelers out from our fence are encroaching on the airspace over the sidewalk.
The lawn needs mowing. I should cook more.
Medical bills keep coming. Student loans resume in January. I should save more, somehow.
I want to take a trip with Bella to Niagara Falls, because she wants to go there. I need to buy a kayak rack so we can use the kayak we found at a garage sale. We have two now.
We were out on a Saturday, driving around with Ringo in the back, and it was almost lunchtime. We were up on the side of West Mountain, parked on a steep corner, and the man had in his driveway not only a kayak but a hand truck, which I have been looking for.
Frequently, people have hand trucks in their garages when they’re holding a sale, but the hand trucks aren’t for sale, just their glasses and plates, children’s baseball gloves and books with glossy covers.
People love saying hello to Ringo, and Bella will talk with them about him and about their dogs. No one talks about the downside of dogs, the dog hair everywhere and chewing up your socks.
I am losing the fight for order and balance. I lost my bank card recently. I lost my daughter’s E-Z pass bill. The gardens are overgrown. Stories aren’t getting written.
If I were stronger, I could handle this better. Nothing about my circumstances is extraordinary, not even being a caregiver for my wife who has Alzheimer’s disease. Many people do it, quietly, stubbornly, day by day.
There are helpers around. The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24-hour hotline (800-272-3900). I’ve never called it, but I have called people in the field a couple of times when the usual feeling of things crumbling has threatened to avalanche.
Writing about Alzheimer’s has been a way for me to learn how widespread the disease is and how extensive the network of advisers and counselors and support groups. It also is a way of saying to any caregivers who happen to see this column and are toiling with the tasks and the questions and the grief, that even if you don’t reach out, people who understand are out there, in solidarity.
In the midst of an experience that can drown you in frustration and confusion, they can offer perspective and suggest a few ways to feel better.
In the mornings now when we wake up, Bella thinks it’s the evening.
“Are you going back to work?” she says, because sometimes I have to run back into the office at night to proof pages.
“No, I’m getting up for the day. It’s morning,” I say.
“Do you have to work today?” she asks, and unless it’s the weekend, the answer doesn’t please her.
She frowns in a childlike way, and I give her a kiss on the cheek and say I’ll be home for lunch, but I won’t be going in for a while, so we can have coffee and toast and watch the news and read the paper.
Ringo wakes up, too, and yawns, and looks at me with his golden eyes before laying his head on Bella’s legs.
She pets him.
“Do you know how much I love this dog?” she says.
