ALZHEIMER'S CHRONICLES: Things fall apart, but people are around to help

The dog hair accumulates in the corners of our dining room and our bedroom in soft, white piles.

Tall blades of grass stick up through the leaves of flowers in our gardens, and vines sending feelers out from our fence are encroaching on the airspace over the sidewalk.

The lawn needs mowing. I should cook more.

Medical bills keep coming. Student loans resume in January. I should save more, somehow.

I want to take a trip with Bella to Niagara Falls, because she wants to go there. I need to buy a kayak rack so we can use the kayak we found at a garage sale. We have two now.

We were out on a Saturday, driving around with Ringo in the back, and it was almost lunchtime. We were up on the side of West Mountain, parked on a steep corner, and the man had in his driveway not only a kayak but a hand truck, which I have been looking for.

Frequently, people have hand trucks in their garages when they’re holding a sale, but the hand trucks aren’t for sale, just their glasses and plates, children’s baseball gloves and books with glossy covers.